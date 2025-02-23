Atishi Appointed as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

Atishi, former Delhi chief minister, has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. The decision was announced during a meeting of AAP MLAs on Sunday, attended by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Gopal Rai, AAP's Delhi unit convenor, confirmed that Atishi was chosen by consensus. Sanjeev Jha, MLA from Burari, proposed her name, which was unanimously supported by the assembly members.

In a press conference, Atishi vowed that AAP will be a formidable opposition, ensuring the BJP-led government fulfills its promises, including Prime Minister Modi's pledge to provide financial aid to women in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)