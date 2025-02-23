Left Menu

Delhi's New Financial Roadmap: Gupta's Bold Assurance

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has claimed that the previous AAP government left the exchequer empty, yet assured the public of executing a Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women. Gupta emphasized detailed planning for scheme implementation amidst financial review meetings. BJP's focus remains on developing Delhi and addressing citizens' issues.

Updated: 23-02-2025 16:59 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has alleged that the AAP government left the public coffers empty before the BJP-led administration took charge.

Promising change, Gupta assured the Rs 2,500 monthly payment scheme for women would be executed with meticulous planning. This announcement followed a meeting with BJP MLAs and officials.

Despite financial challenges, Gupta emphasized the BJP's commitment to developing Delhi and resolving its residents' concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

