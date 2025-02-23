Delhi's New Financial Roadmap: Gupta's Bold Assurance
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has claimed that the previous AAP government left the exchequer empty, yet assured the public of executing a Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women. Gupta emphasized detailed planning for scheme implementation amidst financial review meetings. BJP's focus remains on developing Delhi and addressing citizens' issues.
Delhi's new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has alleged that the AAP government left the public coffers empty before the BJP-led administration took charge.
Promising change, Gupta assured the Rs 2,500 monthly payment scheme for women would be executed with meticulous planning. This announcement followed a meeting with BJP MLAs and officials.
Despite financial challenges, Gupta emphasized the BJP's commitment to developing Delhi and resolving its residents' concerns.
