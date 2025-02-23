Delhi's New Financial Roadmap: Gupta's Bold Assurance

Delhi's new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has alleged that the AAP government left the public coffers empty before the BJP-led administration took charge.

Promising change, Gupta assured the Rs 2,500 monthly payment scheme for women would be executed with meticulous planning. This announcement followed a meeting with BJP MLAs and officials.

Despite financial challenges, Gupta emphasized the BJP's commitment to developing Delhi and resolving its residents' concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)