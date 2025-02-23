Israel's Prolonged Presence: A Strategic Hold on the West Bank

Israel's defense minister declared that troops will remain in portions of the occupied West Bank for the foreseeable future, following a prolonged offensive intended to curb militancy. The expanded operation, which began on January 21, displaces tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The undertaking involves a strategic move to prevent the return of displaced residents, maintaining a focus on eradicating perceived militant threats. The United Nations has confirmed the mass displacement of Palestinians, with defense officials emphasizing an extended military presence in cleared urban refugee camps.

This latest move adds pressure to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged by far-right political allies to act decisively in the West Bank. As tensions rise, the ongoing scenario also affects the sensitive truce with Hamas in Gaza, postponing the release of Palestinian prisoners amid deteriorating diplomatic efforts.

