Strategizing for Change: BJP's Budget Session Blueprint

Union Minister Jitendra Singh convened a meeting with BJP legislators in Jammu to outline their strategy for the Budget Session. Key issues include drug addiction, illegal mining, and infrastructure development. The party aims to prioritize public issues, emphasizing nationalism and regional development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:35 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh held a crucial meeting with newly elected BJP legislators in Jammu to finalize the party's strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, starting March 3. The meeting, hosted at Singh's residence, emphasized addressing pivotal issues facing the region.

Attended by BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president Sat Sharma and opposition leader Sunil Sharma, the discussion focused on the challenges of drug addiction, illegal mining, and infrastructure development. Singh stressed that public issues must be addressed in the Assembly, emphasizing that BJP's focus is both on nationalism and the needs of Jammu and Kashmir residents.

Highlighting the absence of a government in the region, Singh accentuated the need for synergy between District Development Councils and MLAs to enhance governance. He asserted that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is committed to rectifying past discriminations and promoting comprehensive development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

