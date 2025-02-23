Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Bold Proposal: Leaving Office for Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed willingness to resign if it would ensure peace in Ukraine, suggesting a potential exchange for NATO membership. He also urged U.S. President Donald Trump to be a genuine ally to Ukraine, not merely a mediator with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:24 IST
Zelenskiy's Bold Proposal: Leaving Office for Peace
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a surprising statement, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced he is prepared to step down if it would lead to peace in the war-torn nation, hinting at a trade-off for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Zelenskiy made these remarks during a press conference in Kyiv, where he expressed his desire for U.S. President Donald Trump to become more than just a mediator in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

He emphasized the importance of establishing a sound partnership with the U.S., asserting that mere mediation is insufficient for addressing the issues at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025