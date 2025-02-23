In a surprising statement, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced he is prepared to step down if it would lead to peace in the war-torn nation, hinting at a trade-off for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Zelenskiy made these remarks during a press conference in Kyiv, where he expressed his desire for U.S. President Donald Trump to become more than just a mediator in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

He emphasized the importance of establishing a sound partnership with the U.S., asserting that mere mediation is insufficient for addressing the issues at hand.

