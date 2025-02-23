Zelenskiy's Bold Proposal: Leaving Office for Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed willingness to resign if it would ensure peace in Ukraine, suggesting a potential exchange for NATO membership. He also urged U.S. President Donald Trump to be a genuine ally to Ukraine, not merely a mediator with Russia.
In a surprising statement, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced he is prepared to step down if it would lead to peace in the war-torn nation, hinting at a trade-off for Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Zelenskiy made these remarks during a press conference in Kyiv, where he expressed his desire for U.S. President Donald Trump to become more than just a mediator in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.
He emphasized the importance of establishing a sound partnership with the U.S., asserting that mere mediation is insufficient for addressing the issues at hand.
