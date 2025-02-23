In a significant statement on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared his readiness to step down if it would bring peace to Ukraine and facilitate its entry into NATO. Zelenskiy made this assertion during a press conference, emphasizing the potential exchange his departure could represent.

Amid escalating tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has labeled him a 'dictator' nearing the end of his official term in 2024, Zelenskiy remains firm in his stance against conducting elections during the ongoing war. Trump's comments have added strain to the already frayed relations between the Kyiv and Washington leaders.

Despite the deteriorated diplomatic ties, Zelenskiy seeks a more robust alliance with Trump, aspiring for a partnership that extends beyond the role of mediator between Ukraine and Russia. He conveyed this aspiration clearly during his address, signaling a desire for greater U.S. involvement in resolving the conflict.

