Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance Amid Peace Deal Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed willingness to leave his position if it ensured peace and Ukraine's NATO membership. Criticized by U.S. President Trump, Zelenskiy remains firm against elections amid war. He seeks more active support from Trump, beyond mere mediation in Ukraine-Russia conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:37 IST
Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance Amid Peace Deal Talks

In a significant statement on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared his readiness to step down if it would bring peace to Ukraine and facilitate its entry into NATO. Zelenskiy made this assertion during a press conference, emphasizing the potential exchange his departure could represent.

Amid escalating tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has labeled him a 'dictator' nearing the end of his official term in 2024, Zelenskiy remains firm in his stance against conducting elections during the ongoing war. Trump's comments have added strain to the already frayed relations between the Kyiv and Washington leaders.

Despite the deteriorated diplomatic ties, Zelenskiy seeks a more robust alliance with Trump, aspiring for a partnership that extends beyond the role of mediator between Ukraine and Russia. He conveyed this aspiration clearly during his address, signaling a desire for greater U.S. involvement in resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025