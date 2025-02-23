Turmoil at the Pentagon: Trump's Sweeping Military Revisions

In a recent shake-up at the Pentagon, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has defended the Trump administration's decision to remove senior military official, Gen. CQ Brown Jr., amidst a wave of dismissals. Speaking on 'Fox News Sunday,' Hegseth downplayed accusations that the administration is politicizing the military, insisting that such changes are not unprecedented and citing historical precedents.

Hegseth further hinted at the possibility of more firings to align military leadership with President Trump's national security objectives. The Defence Secretary underscored the administration's intent to eliminate 'woke' ideologies and reinforce a more 'lethal' fighting force.

The recent dismissals, which affected multiple high-ranking officers, were met with criticism from various quarters, including retired Gen. George Casey and Sen. Jack Reed. Despite the contention, Hegseth emphasized the president's prerogative as commander-in-chief to select his national security team, foreshadowing continued changes in military ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)