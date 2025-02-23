Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Musk Drives Federal Efficiency Campaign Amidst Chaos

U.S. federal agencies face turmoil as Elon Musk, leading the Department of Government Efficiency, demands week-long accomplishments from federal employees, with non-compliance considered resignation. Government bodies are resisting immediate responses amidst labor union objections, creating widespread disruption in an already tumultuous bureaucratic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:03 IST
Under the mandates of the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, U.S. federal agencies are seeing a significant rise in tensions. Employees across multiple agencies have been ordered to list their weekly accomplishments, or risk termination, as part of a streamlining campaign initiated by the Trump administration.

This directive has not been well-received, with federal agencies like the FBI and the State Department advising their employees to hold off on responding, suggesting it falls outside traditional chain of command procedures. The move reflects burgeoning conflict between federal agency workers and Musk's aggressive bureaucratic shake-up.

Unions, including the American Federation of Government Employees, are voicing strong opposition, questioning the legality of Musk's threatened dismissals. The chaos has generated criticism from various circles, including prominent Republican figures, highlighting the challenges in balancing efficiency with governance stability.

