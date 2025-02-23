Trump's Policies in Focus: Mixed Public Reactions and Motivating Issues

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that Americans have mixed reactions to President Donald Trump's handling of the economy and certain controversial proposals. Conducted between February 13-18, the poll asked over 4,000 U.S. adults about their support for Trump's policies and how these issues might influence their future voting decisions.

Despite a wave of frustration over inflation that helped Trump to victory, only 32% approve of his performance on the issue. His idea of government takeover of Gaza was supported by only 25% of respondents. Trump's push to downsize government is significant to voters, but opinion is divided along party lines.

Elon Musk's effort to cut federal spending is popular among Trump's hardline supporters, yet only 42% of the general public supports it. Education cuts are broadly opposed, with 65% of respondents, including many Republicans, against abolishing the Department of Education. Trump's immigration and tariff policies have also received mixed approval ratings.

