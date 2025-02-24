Friedrich Merz: Germany's New Conservative Leader Aims for Unity

Friedrich Merz, the head of Germany's conservative bloc, is on the verge of becoming the new chancellor after clinching a majority in the parliamentary vote. In the wake of his election victory, Merz has pledged to construct a government that embodies the interests of all Germans.

Merz has firmly reiterated that there will be no coalition formed with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, signaling a commitment to mainstream political alliances.

As Germany looks to a new era of leadership, Merz's ascendancy marks a significant moment in the political landscape, emphasizing unity and a break from extremist affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)