Left Menu

Friedrich Merz: Germany's New Conservative Leader Aims for Unity

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative bloc, is set to become chancellor after winning most parliamentary votes. He aims to form a government that represents all Germans, excluding a coalition with the far-right AfD party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:59 IST
Friedrich Merz: Germany's New Conservative Leader Aims for Unity
  • Country:
  • Germany

Friedrich Merz, the head of Germany's conservative bloc, is on the verge of becoming the new chancellor after clinching a majority in the parliamentary vote. In the wake of his election victory, Merz has pledged to construct a government that embodies the interests of all Germans.

Merz has firmly reiterated that there will be no coalition formed with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, signaling a commitment to mainstream political alliances.

As Germany looks to a new era of leadership, Merz's ascendancy marks a significant moment in the political landscape, emphasizing unity and a break from extremist affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025