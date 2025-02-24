Left Menu

Turmoil in Germany: Unprecedented Election Results Stir Political Landscape

Germany's national election resulted in a lackluster win for Friedrich Merz's conservatives, while the far-right Alternative for Germany nearly doubled its support. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats suffered their worst postwar defeat. Merz will face a challenging task forming a coalition amidst historic shifts in political power dynamics.

In a historic shift for German politics, Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc managed a lukewarm victory in the national elections, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) nearly doubled its support, according to initial projections. This marks the strongest performance for any far-right party since World War II.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, acknowledging his centre-left Social Democrats' severe setback, conceded defeat, labeling it 'a bitter election result.' His party finished in third place, recording its worst postwar outcome in a parliamentary election.

Merz is tasked with forming a coalition government, a process complicated by widespread discontent and concerns over economic stagnation and migration. Against a backdrop of waning public enthusiasm, the election marks a pivotal moment for Germany, amidst ongoing tensions surrounding Ukraine and transatlantic relations.

