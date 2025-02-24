Syria and Egypt Reconnect: Sharaa Invited to Arab League Summit

Syria's newly inaugurated President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been invited by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to participate in an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo on March 4. This invitation represents a crucial step in re-establishing Syria's connections with the Arab world following the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule.

Sharaa, who played a key role in Assad's overthrow, has committed to creating an inclusive government and paving the way for elections, a process he anticipates may take four years. Egypt, cautious about Syria's new leadership, urges a political transition free from outside influence. The Arab League summit presents an opportunity for direct dialogue between the two leaders.

The summit is expected to address Arab responses to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to transform Gaza into an international resort and encourage the resettlement of displaced Gazans in Egypt and Jordan. This development may shift regional power dynamics and highlight new diplomatic priorities in the Middle East.

