Left Menu

Syria and Egypt Reconnect: Sharaa Invited to Arab League Summit

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa receives an invitation from Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to attend an Arab League summit in Cairo. The meeting marks a pivotal moment in rebuilding Syrian-Arab relations post-Assad. Sharaa aims to form an inclusive government and hold elections within four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 02:20 IST
Syria and Egypt Reconnect: Sharaa Invited to Arab League Summit
Sharaa

Syria's newly inaugurated President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been invited by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to participate in an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo on March 4. This invitation represents a crucial step in re-establishing Syria's connections with the Arab world following the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule.

Sharaa, who played a key role in Assad's overthrow, has committed to creating an inclusive government and paving the way for elections, a process he anticipates may take four years. Egypt, cautious about Syria's new leadership, urges a political transition free from outside influence. The Arab League summit presents an opportunity for direct dialogue between the two leaders.

The summit is expected to address Arab responses to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to transform Gaza into an international resort and encourage the resettlement of displaced Gazans in Egypt and Jordan. This development may shift regional power dynamics and highlight new diplomatic priorities in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025