Conservatives Surge in Germany: Friedrich Merz Poised for Chancellorship

Germany's opposition conservatives celebrated a significant victory in Sunday's national election, positioning leader Friedrich Merz as the potential next chancellor. The election marked a notable shift as the far-right Alternative for Germany secured its strongest performance to date, reflecting growing support for their policies.

International reactions poured in, with U.S. President Donald Trump commending German voters for rejecting agendas lacking 'common sense', particularly in energy and immigration. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the CDU/CSU's win, calling it vital for European security and collaboration with Germany to bolster peace efforts in Ukraine.

Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed eagerness to strengthen ties with Germany under Merz's leadership. Other European leaders, including Austria's Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl and the Greek and Czech Prime Ministers, echoed sentiments of change, urging collective efforts for a stronger Europe.

