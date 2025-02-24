Left Menu

Conservatives Surge in Germany: Friedrich Merz Poised for Chancellorship

Germany's opposition conservatives, led by Friedrich Merz, won the national election, setting him on course to be the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany also achieved its best result. Global leaders responded, highlighting a shift in the political landscape and underscoring the importance of European unity and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 03:30 IST
Conservatives Surge in Germany: Friedrich Merz Poised for Chancellorship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's opposition conservatives celebrated a significant victory in Sunday's national election, positioning leader Friedrich Merz as the potential next chancellor. The election marked a notable shift as the far-right Alternative for Germany secured its strongest performance to date, reflecting growing support for their policies.

International reactions poured in, with U.S. President Donald Trump commending German voters for rejecting agendas lacking 'common sense', particularly in energy and immigration. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the CDU/CSU's win, calling it vital for European security and collaboration with Germany to bolster peace efforts in Ukraine.

Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed eagerness to strengthen ties with Germany under Merz's leadership. Other European leaders, including Austria's Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl and the Greek and Czech Prime Ministers, echoed sentiments of change, urging collective efforts for a stronger Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025