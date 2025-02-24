White House Backs Israel's Delay in Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Crisis

The White House has expressed its support for Israel's decision to postpone the release of 600 Palestinian prisoners. This decision comes in response to what Israeli officials have described as the 'barbaric treatment' of hostages by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

According to a statement by National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes, delaying the prisoner release is considered an 'appropriate response' to the ongoing crisis involving hostages in Palestinian custody.

President Donald Trump has also indicated that he is ready to support Israel in 'whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas,' emphasizing the U.S. backing amid the tense situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)