YS Sharmila Denounces Governor's Address and TDP's Governance

YS Sharmila, president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, criticized Governor S Abdul Nazeer's address to the state legislature, describing it as directionless and filled with half-truths. She accused the TDP-led government of failing to implement welfare promises and called for YSRCP to focus on addressing public issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:15 IST
On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila strongly criticized the address delivered by Governor S Abdul Nazeer to the state legislature. She described the speech as 'directionless' and accused it of containing 'half-truths and falsehoods.'

Sharmila highlighted the absence of a definitive commitment to the implementation of welfare promises, condemning the TDP-led NDA government for supposedly squandering eight months without demonstrating genuine commitment. She expressed that the Governor's speech disappointed those anticipating the fulfillment of electoral pledges.

Targeting the YSR Congress Party, Sharmila questioned whether the party under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy prioritized political status over addressing the populace's concerns. She urged the party's members to engage more actively in assembly proceedings if they are indeed committed to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

