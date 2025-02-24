Tragedy on Wheels: The Fatal Race and Spiraling Political Controversy

In a tragic incident in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, 27-year-old Suchandra Chattopadhyay, an event management professional, died after her car overturned during a high-speed chase. The accident, which occurred on Monday, has stirred political controversy and divided public opinion.

Initial allegations suggested harassment by passengers in another vehicle led to the deadly pursuit. However, police investigations, supported by CCTV footage, contradicted this claim, pointing out that Chattopadhyay's car was following the other vehicle. The victim's three colleagues, traveling with her to a function in Gaya, also sustained injuries.

The incident has sparked a political storm, with BJP lambasting the state's law and order under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration. Meanwhile, TMC officials have urged restraint, emphasizing that the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)