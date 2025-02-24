Karnataka Congress Eyes 2028 Victory: A Strategic Call to Action

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, has issued a robust call to action for Congress candidates who fell short in the 2023 elections. Encouragement and preparation are key, as an internal survey forecasts a positive 2028 outcome for 60 such candidates.

The Congress leader's initiative involves a comprehensive strategy session held with 86 former candidates, focusing on proactive engagement for upcoming local body and assembly elections. Salvaging their political future, these candidates have been urged to continue their efforts in strengthening the party's presence.

Plans are also afoot for collaborative efforts with the All India Congress Committee to rejuvenate the party's influence in 20 challenging constituencies. Shivakumar laid out a schedule, including meetings with party luminaries like Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi, aimed at boosting morale and laying the groundwork for an electoral resurgence.

