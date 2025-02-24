Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Eyes 2028 Victory: A Strategic Call to Action

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged defeated 2023 election candidates to prepare for the 2028 elections. An internal survey suggests 60 candidates have strong winning prospects. The Congress is campaigning to bolster party presence in remaining constituencies, with plans for strategic leadership meetings and foundational events across Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:49 IST
Karnataka Congress Eyes 2028 Victory: A Strategic Call to Action
DK Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, has issued a robust call to action for Congress candidates who fell short in the 2023 elections. Encouragement and preparation are key, as an internal survey forecasts a positive 2028 outcome for 60 such candidates.

The Congress leader's initiative involves a comprehensive strategy session held with 86 former candidates, focusing on proactive engagement for upcoming local body and assembly elections. Salvaging their political future, these candidates have been urged to continue their efforts in strengthening the party's presence.

Plans are also afoot for collaborative efforts with the All India Congress Committee to rejuvenate the party's influence in 20 challenging constituencies. Shivakumar laid out a schedule, including meetings with party luminaries like Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi, aimed at boosting morale and laying the groundwork for an electoral resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025