Ukraine's Gamble: European Allies Rally as U.S. Rethinks Support
Ukraine hosted European leaders to commemorate three years of war with Russia. Amid tensions with the U.S. over a mineral wealth deal and security guarantees, Kyiv seeks European support. President Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for European unity and increased defense spending, as the absence of U.S. officials highlights shifting alliances.
Ukraine convened European leaders recently to mark three years of its ongoing conflict with Russia, amidst notable tensions in its relationship with the United States. The absence of American officials underscored this shift as Kyiv moves towards strengthening ties with European allies.
The looming deal between Ukraine and the United States over access to Kyiv's mineral resources remains contentious. Ukraine seeks U.S. security guarantees, but negotiations have been fraught amid President Trump's controversial remarks about President Zelenskiy.
Ukraine continues to stress the importance of a united European front, while facing the challenge of replacing waning U.S. support. As the war persists, Kyiv's allies in Europe have shown solidarity, though the absence of U.S. security commitments leaves pause for concern.
