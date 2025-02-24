Ukraine's Gamble: European Allies Rally as U.S. Rethinks Support

Ukraine convened European leaders recently to mark three years of its ongoing conflict with Russia, amidst notable tensions in its relationship with the United States. The absence of American officials underscored this shift as Kyiv moves towards strengthening ties with European allies.

The looming deal between Ukraine and the United States over access to Kyiv's mineral resources remains contentious. Ukraine seeks U.S. security guarantees, but negotiations have been fraught amid President Trump's controversial remarks about President Zelenskiy.

Ukraine continues to stress the importance of a united European front, while facing the challenge of replacing waning U.S. support. As the war persists, Kyiv's allies in Europe have shown solidarity, though the absence of U.S. security commitments leaves pause for concern.

