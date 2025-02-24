Left Menu

Dan Bongino Appointed Deputy Director of the FBI

In a social media announcement, former President Donald Trump revealed Dan Bongino as the new deputy director of the FBI. Bongino, a conservative talk show host and former law enforcement official, will assume the role without requiring Senate confirmation, joining recently appointed FBI Director Kash Patel.

In a surprising move shared on social media, former President Donald Trump announced that Dan Bongino, a prominent conservative talk show host, has been appointed as the deputy director of the FBI.

Bongino will join Kash Patel, who was recently confirmed by the Senate as the director of the FBI. The announcement noted that Patel named Bongino to the position, which does not require Senate approval.

Bongino, who has a background as a New York City police officer and U.S. Secret Service agent, is expected to leave his conservative radio show behind as he steps into his new role for the FBI. The podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show," ranked 56th on Spotify in the United States at the time of his appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

