European Peacekeepers on Standby for Ukraine Peace Treaty
French President Emmanuel Macron indicated that European countries might send peacekeepers to Ukraine as security assurances following a peace treaty. These troops will not be deployed to the front lines. The peace agreement is expected to follow a truce, as mentioned during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:07 IST
Country:
- United States
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that some European nations are prepared to deploy peacekeeping forces to Ukraine as part of security assurances stipulated in a hypothetical peace treaty.
These troops, however, will not be placed on the front lines, emphasizing their role as a safeguard rather than active combatants.
Macron made these remarks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, noting that such a peace agreement could follow a proposed truce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
