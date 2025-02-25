European Peacekeepers on Standby for Ukraine Peace Treaty

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that some European nations are prepared to deploy peacekeeping forces to Ukraine as part of security assurances stipulated in a hypothetical peace treaty.

These troops, however, will not be placed on the front lines, emphasizing their role as a safeguard rather than active combatants.

Macron made these remarks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, noting that such a peace agreement could follow a proposed truce.

