Left Menu

European Peacekeepers on Standby for Ukraine Peace Treaty

French President Emmanuel Macron indicated that European countries might send peacekeepers to Ukraine as security assurances following a peace treaty. These troops will not be deployed to the front lines. The peace agreement is expected to follow a truce, as mentioned during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:07 IST
European Peacekeepers on Standby for Ukraine Peace Treaty
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • United States

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that some European nations are prepared to deploy peacekeeping forces to Ukraine as part of security assurances stipulated in a hypothetical peace treaty.

These troops, however, will not be placed on the front lines, emphasizing their role as a safeguard rather than active combatants.

Macron made these remarks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, noting that such a peace agreement could follow a proposed truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025