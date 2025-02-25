Left Menu

Global Stakes Rise: Ukraine's Struggle Hits Grim Anniversary

Ukraine marked the third anniversary of its war with Russia under immense battlefield pressure and shifting US policies. Western leaders gathered in Kyiv to show support, as Trump's administration leans towards rapprochement with Russia, raising concerns about global security and the future of NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine marked a grim milestone on Monday, commemorating the third anniversary of Russia's invasion amid heightened battlefield pressure and a shift in US policy under President Trump's administration. The anniversary saw a gathering of over a dozen Western leaders in Kyiv, emphasizing the global security stakes involved and voicing steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the broader implications of the conflict, warning of potential North Korea and Iran support for Moscow and echoing concerns about global impunity. Simultaneously, former President Trump's return to office signals a potential policy change towards a peace deal favoring Russian interests, unsettling European allies.

Amid a cascade of international developments, Trump's recent comments labeling Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a dictator have strained US-Ukraine relations. However, he suggested potential diplomatic advancements with Russia, offering hope for peace negotiations involving European peacekeepers. The geopolitical dynamics remain fluid, with analysts closely watching China and other regional actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

