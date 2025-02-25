Ukraine's War Anniversary: Diplomacy, Deals, and Divisions
Ukraine marked three years of war with Russia by hosting European leaders, as U.S. officials notably abstained. Tensions arise from a potential U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement and Trump's pivot towards Moscow. European leaders rallied support for Ukraine, while Trump's stance caused concerns among allies.
Ukraine commemorated the third year of its conflict with Russia on Monday by gathering European leaders in Kyiv. The absence of U.S. officials highlighted President Donald Trump's shift towards Moscow since reassuming power. Trump previously labeled Ukraine's leader Zelenskiy a 'dictator', straining relations between the nations.
Ukraine is negotiating a mineral access deal with the U.S., aiming for swift endorsement to demonstrate longstanding commitment. Despite progress, security guarantee disagreements hinder the treaty finalization, sparking contentious exchanges between Trump and Zelenskiy. The deal remains essential for Ukraine's quest for U.S. support amidst ongoing military adversities.
European leaders emphasized solidarity with Ukraine, urging increased defense spending amidst concerns over Trump's diplomatic divergences. EU foreign ministers expressed unease about Trump's foreign policy shifts, yet hoped for enduring ties with the United States. Meanwhile, Trump's talks on potentially ending the war have alarmed European partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
