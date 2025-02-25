Trump Advocates for Swift Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
President Donald Trump emphasized the urgency of establishing a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, aiming for permanent peace. These remarks were made during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, highlighting ongoing discussions with Russia since Trump took office.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in a bid to achieve lasting peace. The announcement came during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.
Trump emphasized the need for rapid progress toward a ceasefire, reflecting his administration's commitment to resolving the conflict as soon as possible. He underscored the importance of diplomacy in easing tensions between the nations.
According to Trump, the U.S. has engaged in promising discussions with Russia aimed at addressing the situation. The dialogues began soon after he took office on January 20, showcasing the administration's proactive approach in the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No Indian security, peace in isolation. Security, stability&peace are shared constructs, that transcend national borders: Rajnath Singh.
Amid global uncertainties, there is peace and prosperity in India: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says at Aero India inauguration.
Macron's Ambitious AI Investment, EU Regulation Challenges, and BMW's Strategy Amidst EV Transition
As a big country, India has always been an advocate of peace and stability: Rajnath Singh at Aero India inauguration in Bengaluru
Aero India 2025: Runway to Global Peace and Strength