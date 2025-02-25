Trump Advocates for Swift Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in a bid to achieve lasting peace. The announcement came during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

Trump emphasized the need for rapid progress toward a ceasefire, reflecting his administration's commitment to resolving the conflict as soon as possible. He underscored the importance of diplomacy in easing tensions between the nations.

According to Trump, the U.S. has engaged in promising discussions with Russia aimed at addressing the situation. The dialogues began soon after he took office on January 20, showcasing the administration's proactive approach in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)