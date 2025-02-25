A Widening Rift: US-Europe Divide Over Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a notable shift in transatlantic relations, President Trump's US administration has parted ways with European allies, choosing not to hold Russia responsible for its incursion into Ukraine. This divergence was highlighted during votes on three UN resolutions aimed at ending the conflict, which has persisted for three years.

The US aligned with Russia by opposing a Europe-supported Ukrainian resolution in the UN General Assembly, calling out Moscow's aggression and demanding troop withdrawal. Further complicating matters, the US abstained from voting on its own resolution after amendments clarified Russia's role as the aggressor, much to the dismay of European leaders.

This incident underscores the growing strain in the US-Europe alliance stemming from the Trump administration's engagement with Moscow. European leaders express growing concern over being sidelined in key discussions, while US efforts in the UN Security Council reflect increasing tensions within the global body on addressing the conflict effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)