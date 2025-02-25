Left Menu

Karnataka Govt Ensures Early Subsidy for Gruha Jyothi Scheme, Clears Misconceptions

The Karnataka government confirms advance payment of the Gruha Jyothi subsidy to Electricity Supply Companies. Energy Minister K J George clarifies no plans to collect this subsidy from consumers, dispelling misconceptions. The scheme assures free electricity up to 200 units, reflecting electoral promises by the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:04 IST
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government remains committed to its Gruha Jyothi scheme, affirming subsidies are paid in advance to Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs), refuting any intent to recover costs from consumers. This confirmation was issued by Energy Minister K J George after a departmental meeting, ensuring transparency in subsidy allocation.

The minister addressed misconceptions that suggested ESCOMs had requested the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to allow a recovery from consumers if the government defaulted on advance payments. George reiterated the government's dedication to its promise, offering free electricity up to 200 units and ensuring full subsidy coverage without additional consumer burden.

ESCs have followed regulatory rules since the scheme's initiation in August 2023, adhering to KERC's 2008 Subsidy Payment Mechanism Rules. While a recent proposal sought a tariff increase for subsequent years, consumer protection remains a priority amidst evolving rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

