Imran Khan's Directive: A Political Shake-Up in PTI

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan now in jail, has ordered leaders of his party, PTI, who hold government positions to relinquish their roles within the party. This directive aims to provide Junaid Akbar, the PTI head in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a free hand to restructure the party's dynamics.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja conveyed Khan's messages after meeting him in Adiala Jail, dismissing concerns about Khan's health and emphasizing the party's commitment to Sindh's rights. Raja also criticized governmental actions in Punjab, describing them as 'fascist', and revealed that Khan plans to address issues within the prison system in a letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

Raja noted that the PTI, as stakeholders, will seek justice through all available institutions. Also, Khan's discontent with Pakistan's cricket performance, particularly in the ICC Champions Trophy, was highlighted, with Raja stating that the sport has become a 'joke' in recent years.

