Left Menu

Imran Khan's Directive: A Political Shake-Up in PTI

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently jailed, has instructed PTI leaders in governmental roles to step down from party positions. The move is intended to empower Junaid Akbar in reorganizing PTI. Amidst health rumors, Khan's resilience is asserted, focusing on Sindh's rights, challenging governmental systems, and expressing concern over national cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:12 IST
Imran Khan's Directive: A Political Shake-Up in PTI
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan now in jail, has ordered leaders of his party, PTI, who hold government positions to relinquish their roles within the party. This directive aims to provide Junaid Akbar, the PTI head in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a free hand to restructure the party's dynamics.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja conveyed Khan's messages after meeting him in Adiala Jail, dismissing concerns about Khan's health and emphasizing the party's commitment to Sindh's rights. Raja also criticized governmental actions in Punjab, describing them as 'fascist', and revealed that Khan plans to address issues within the prison system in a letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

Raja noted that the PTI, as stakeholders, will seek justice through all available institutions. Also, Khan's discontent with Pakistan's cricket performance, particularly in the ICC Champions Trophy, was highlighted, with Raja stating that the sport has become a 'joke' in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025