Turbulence in Rajasthan Assembly: Controversial Remarks Stir Political Storm

Controversy erupts in the Rajasthan Assembly after state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra allegedly uses insulting language against Speaker Vasudev Devnani. The remarks sparked a political deadlock, with suspended Congress MLAs protesting. The contentious environment revolves around derogatory references to former prime minister Indira Gandhi by a minister, leading to calls for an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:20 IST
Controversy has erupted in the Rajasthan Assembly after insulting remarks were allegedly made by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra against Speaker Vasudev Devnani. The uproar began after Dotasra's comments sparked accusations of disrespect towards the assembly chair.

The contentious atmosphere intensified when remarks by state minister Avinash Gehlot about former prime minister Indira Gandhi led to the suspension of six Congress MLAs for indecent behavior. This event has resulted in a political deadlock, with suspended MLAs and their supporters staging protests to demand an apology and the revocation of suspensions.

Tensions escalated as prominent leaders voiced their concerns, emphasizing the need for dialogue and resolution. Despite numerous discussions, the deadlock persists, impacting the smooth running of the assembly's proceedings and highlighting underlying political rifts.

