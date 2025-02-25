Left Menu

Political Rifts and Agricultural Policy Concerns in Punjab

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, responded to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's claims about AAP MLAs switching sides. Mann criticized Bajwa's statements as media-seeking rhetoric and addressed the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing. The draft policy was rejected for ignoring crucial issues like minimum support price for Punjab's farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:04 IST
Political Rifts and Agricultural Policy Concerns in Punjab
Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has dismissed claims by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa that 32 AAP MLAs are considering switching sides. Mann advised Bajwa to focus on his own party, predicting internal disruptions for Congress.

Mann's remarks came during a session dedicated to debating the Centre's draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, which he condemned for ignoring key concerns affecting Punjab farmers. The draft policy, Mann argued, neglects the essential issue of minimum support pricing for wheat and paddy, integral to Punjab's agricultural economy.

The Chief Minister accused Bajwa and Congress of using inflammatory rhetoric as a diversion from their internal problems, urging them to reflect on their consistent poor performance, especially in Delhi. He reminded of past Congress leadership inefficiencies, contrasting it with AAP's commitment to Punjab's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025