Political Rifts and Agricultural Policy Concerns in Punjab

In a heated political exchange in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has dismissed claims by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa that 32 AAP MLAs are considering switching sides. Mann advised Bajwa to focus on his own party, predicting internal disruptions for Congress.

Mann's remarks came during a session dedicated to debating the Centre's draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, which he condemned for ignoring key concerns affecting Punjab farmers. The draft policy, Mann argued, neglects the essential issue of minimum support pricing for wheat and paddy, integral to Punjab's agricultural economy.

The Chief Minister accused Bajwa and Congress of using inflammatory rhetoric as a diversion from their internal problems, urging them to reflect on their consistent poor performance, especially in Delhi. He reminded of past Congress leadership inefficiencies, contrasting it with AAP's commitment to Punjab's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)