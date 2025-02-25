Left Menu

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Tightens Reins on Cabinet Appointments, Earns Praise

Sanjay Raut commends Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for stopping the appointment of alleged 'fixers' as personal secretaries or OSDs to cabinet ministers. Fadnavis approved only 109 out of 125 appointments. Of the rejected, 13 belonged to Shiv Sena ministers. Raut supports this move for state welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:07 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed admiration for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's decision to prevent 'fixers' from becoming personal secretaries or OSDs to cabinet ministers.

Fadnavis, who also handles the home affairs portfolio, decided against approving 16 nominees, 13 of whom were associated with Shiv Sena ministers, citing ongoing inquiries or reputations as 'fixers' as reasons.

Raut praised Fadnavis's firm actions, highlighting political differences but supporting moves considered beneficial for the state. He acknowledged efforts to suspend inflated-cost projects from the tenure of former CM Eknath Shinde, thereby curbing alleged misuse of state funds.

Fadnavis announced on Monday that he had approved the majority of cabinet nominations but with stringent scrutiny, denying the rest due to integrity concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

