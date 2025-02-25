AAP's Alleged Suppression of CAG Report Sparks Controversy in Delhi Assembly

The first session of the Delhi Assembly witnessed a turbulent debate as the CAG report on liquor regulation performance surfaced. BJP leaders accused AAP of deliberately burying findings to mask alleged corruption, with BJP's Arvinder Singh Lovely labeling the act as a constitutional violation.

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, spotlighted the alleged monopolization of the liquor trade, claiming connections to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Controversially, Sirsa alleged that tenders favored ineligible companies linked to Kejriwal.

Despite these serious allegations, the absence of opposition members was noted, owing to their earlier expulsion from the session. Accusations of financial mismanagement in education programs further engulfed AAP, with claims of disproportionate spending on promotions over actual initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)