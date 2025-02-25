Daniel Driscoll: From Iraq War Veteran to Secretary of the Army

The U.S. Senate confirmed Daniel Driscoll as Secretary of the Army on Tuesday, with a 66 to 28 vote. Driscoll, who is both an Iraq War veteran and advisor to Vice President JD Vance, has a storied history that includes a 3-1/2 year service in the Army, capped by a deployment to Iraq in 2009-2010.

Post military service, Driscoll attended Yale Law School, where he formed a connection with Vance. His career path saw him venture into finance and even attempt a foray into politics with an unsuccessful North Carolina House bid in 2020.

At his confirmation hearing, Driscoll managed to sidestep contentious culture war issues, while several Democrats crossed the aisle to support President Donald Trump's nominee, highlighting the bipartisan backing he garnered.

(With inputs from agencies.)