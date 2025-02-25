Starmer Pledges Comprehensive Defense Spending Boost Ahead of Trump Meeting

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled a plan to raise the UK's defense budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with future ambitions of 3%. This announcement comes ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, amid ongoing discussions about Europe's security in relation to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Starmer emphasized that the proposed increase, from the current 2.3%, would be funded through a 40% reduction in international aid, highlighting the UK's commitment to support Ukraine and Europe during this 'new era'. He acknowledged the necessity of this financial shift, despite internal budget pressures.

The increased defense spending will see an additional 13.4 billion pounds allocated annually by 2027, aiming to reinforce the industrial base, create jobs, and foster economic growth. This strategic move seeks to align with NATO's spending goals and reassure the U.S. of European alignment in ensuring regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)