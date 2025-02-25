Left Menu

Starmer Pledges Comprehensive Defense Spending Boost Ahead of Trump Meeting

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to increase the UK's annual defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. The increase aims to strengthen Europe's security, particularly in light of ongoing U.S. peace talks with Russia. This move entails a significant cut to international aid funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:18 IST
Starmer Pledges Comprehensive Defense Spending Boost Ahead of Trump Meeting
Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled a plan to raise the UK's defense budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with future ambitions of 3%. This announcement comes ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, amid ongoing discussions about Europe's security in relation to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Starmer emphasized that the proposed increase, from the current 2.3%, would be funded through a 40% reduction in international aid, highlighting the UK's commitment to support Ukraine and Europe during this 'new era'. He acknowledged the necessity of this financial shift, despite internal budget pressures.

The increased defense spending will see an additional 13.4 billion pounds allocated annually by 2027, aiming to reinforce the industrial base, create jobs, and foster economic growth. This strategic move seeks to align with NATO's spending goals and reassure the U.S. of European alignment in ensuring regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025