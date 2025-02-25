Eknath Shinde Targets Opposition, Revives Civic Battle
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticizes opposition Shiv Sena's focus on Mumbai's BMC, urging his party to win the civic body. He accuses Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray of corruption and personal attacks. Shinde emphasizes fortifying the Mahayuti and maintaining focus on the 'Arjun Mission Mumbai.'
- Country:
- India
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, has launched a scathing critique against the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, over their alleged fixation on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Drawing a vivid analogy, Shinde accused Thackeray's faction of treating Mumbai's civic body like 'a goose that lays golden eggs' and vowed to jolt them out of power again. He praised Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe for revealing corrupt practices in the party, including the gifting of luxury cars.
During a 'thanksgiving rally,' Shinde highlighted the necessity to strengthen the 'Mahayuti' alliance. He assured that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a welfare scheme for women, will continue providing monthly allowances to eligible beneficiaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government Faces Financial Scrutiny Amid Debt Challenges
Rajan Salvi Joins Shinde-Led Shiv Sena, A Blow to Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray to Rally Shiv Sena amid Talk of Desertions
Uddhav Thackeray Vows to Reinvigorate Shiv Sena
Ganesh Naik Reinforces Mahayuti Unity in Thane Janta Darbar