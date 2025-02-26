Internal Dissent Challenges House Republicans on Trump's Tax-Cut Plan

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives faces a growing divide over advancing President Donald Trump's tax-cut and border agenda. Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged the potential delay of a vital vote amid internal opposition, risking the $4.5 trillion tax plan's progress.

Republicans are divided over budget priorities, with some seeking deeper cuts, as pressure mounts to resolve issues like government funding past March 14. Key figures, including billionaire Elon Musk, voice criticism, while House Democrats firmly oppose the budget plan, refusing support.

Lawmakers representing swing districts express concerns about spending cuts' impact on essential programs. Despite preliminary optimism, doubts linger over the budget plan's future, influencing Republican strategies in the coming months.

