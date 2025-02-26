Colombian Cabinet Shake-up: Energy Minister's Resignation
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has accepted the resignation of Energy Minister Andres Camacho amid a cabinet reshuffle. The move follows a tense cabinet meeting where Petro requested all ministers to resign, leading to several high-profile departures, including environment and interior ministers.
In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro accepted the resignation of Energy Minister Andres Camacho, announced via a post on X. This development is part of a broader political shake-up following Petro's request for all ministers to resign after a tense cabinet meeting.
This call for resignations came in the wake of increased tension within the government, highlighted by a nationally broadcast cabinet meeting, where differences surfaced. Petro's strategy aims to consolidate his administration by selecting a new team aligned with his vision.
The resignations of Camacho, alongside the environment and interior ministers, mark a turning point in Petro's presidency, reflecting a decisive move towards reshaping his political landscape amid ongoing challenges.
