Colombian Cabinet Shake-up: Energy Minister's Resignation

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro accepted the resignation of Energy Minister Andres Camacho, announced via a post on X. This development is part of a broader political shake-up following Petro's request for all ministers to resign after a tense cabinet meeting.

This call for resignations came in the wake of increased tension within the government, highlighted by a nationally broadcast cabinet meeting, where differences surfaced. Petro's strategy aims to consolidate his administration by selecting a new team aligned with his vision.

The resignations of Camacho, alongside the environment and interior ministers, mark a turning point in Petro's presidency, reflecting a decisive move towards reshaping his political landscape amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)