Amit Shah Defends Tamil Nadu Fund Allocation Amidst Delimitation Debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah denies Tamil Nadu funding grievances by Chief Minister M K Stalin, asserting the Narendra Modi government allocated Rs 5,08,337 lakh crore from 2014 to 2024. Shah criticized the Tamil Nadu government's law and order, corruption, and dismissed delimitation fears affecting parliamentary seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:01 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dismissed allegations by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin about insufficient funds and unjust treatment by the central government. Addressing a gathering, Shah highlighted the allocation of Rs 5,08,337 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu by the Modi government over the past decade.

Shah accused Stalin of spreading misinformation regarding the delimitation exercise, clarifying that no southern state, including Tamil Nadu, would face a reduction in parliamentary representation. The Chief Minister, however, maintains that the delimitation could lead to a loss of seats due to successful family planning initiatives in the state.

During his speech, Shah criticized the ruling DMK for failing law and order, alleging that corruption and criminal activities plague the state. He expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA's potential to usurp power in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, while taking a firm stance on enhancing security and governance.

