Pope Francis' Health Battle: A Community's Prayers and Resilience

Pope Francis is making progress in his recovery from double pneumonia, a severe infection of both lungs, according to a Vatican statement on Wednesday. The 88-year-old pontiff remains under care at Rome's Gemelli hospital, marking his longest hospitalization yet.

The Vatican provided few specifics, only stating that Francis spent a 'tranquil night' and continues his normal activities like eating and moving around his hospital room. A Vatican official confirmed his condition remains stable.

Local communities, including many from Argentina, have gathered in prayer for the Pope's health and capacity to lead. Despite his illness, Francis continues his pastoral and administrative duties, evidenced by several new Vatican appointments made on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)