Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Reopen Channels

Diplomats from the US and Russia will meet in Istanbul to discuss embassy operations, following a shift in US foreign policy under President Trump. The recent Saudi Arabia talks aimed at improving diplomatic relations signal a move towards ending conflict and restoring embassy staffing affected by prior political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:11 IST
In a move signaling potential diplomatic thaw, US and Russian diplomats are set to converge in Istanbul on Thursday for discussions centered on embassy operations. The meeting, announced by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, follows notable talks held in Saudi Arabia last week.

These discussions underscore a shift in US foreign policy under President Donald Trump, moving away from efforts to isolate Russia due to its actions in Ukraine. The two nations have agreed on working towards ending the ongoing conflict and restoring diplomatic and economic ties.

Embassy staffing, significantly affected by prior political tensions and reciprocal diplomat expulsions, is on the agenda. The meeting aims to address obstacles perceived by Russia from the previous US administration, with hopes of resolving longstanding issues and setting the stage for eventual peace talks.

