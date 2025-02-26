Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji Injured in Jharkhand Car Accident

In the early hours of Wednesday, Mahua Maji, a Rajya Sabha MP, sustained injuries when her vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Latehar, Jharkhand, according to police reports.

Maji, who suffered a wrist fracture, was initially treated at Sadar Hospital before being moved to Ranchi for advanced care. Her family members, traveling with her, received minor injuries.

Well-wishers, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and state minister Sanjay Seth, visited the MP, expressing hopes for her swift recovery and assuring the public of her overall stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)