Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji Injured in Jharkhand Car Accident
Mahua Maji, a Rajya Sabha MP, sustained a wrist fracture after her car hit a truck in Latehar, Jharkhand. Her family members also suffered minor injuries. Authorities assured her condition is stable, and political leaders expressed their wishes for her speedy recovery.
In the early hours of Wednesday, Mahua Maji, a Rajya Sabha MP, sustained injuries when her vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Latehar, Jharkhand, according to police reports.
Maji, who suffered a wrist fracture, was initially treated at Sadar Hospital before being moved to Ranchi for advanced care. Her family members, traveling with her, received minor injuries.
Well-wishers, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and state minister Sanjay Seth, visited the MP, expressing hopes for her swift recovery and assuring the public of her overall stable condition.
