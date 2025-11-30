Left Menu

Political Intrigue in Maharashtra: Questioning Eknath Shinde’s Rebellion

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane raises doubts about Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's past rebellion against the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Despite Shinde's claims of injustice prompting his rebellion, Shiv Sena workers support a rival Uddhav Thackeray candidate, raising questions about Shinde's political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:25 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Nitesh Rane, a BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister, has publicly questioned Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's rationale for rebelling against the previous MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing the media in Sindhudurg district, Rane expressed skepticism about Shinde's past claims of standing up against injustices faced by Shiv Sena workers under Thackeray's leadership. Compounding the intrigue, Rane pointed out that Shinde's party members are currently supporting a candidate from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) in local elections.

The timing of this political friction highlights the strained alliances within Maharashtra's complex political scene, marked by Shinde's previous revolt that led to the dissolution of the MVA government. This confrontation raises pressing questions about the authenticity of Shinde's political defection and its implications for future governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

