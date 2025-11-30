Political Intrigue in Maharashtra: Questioning Eknath Shinde’s Rebellion

Nitesh Rane, a BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister, has publicly questioned Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's rationale for rebelling against the previous MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing the media in Sindhudurg district, Rane expressed skepticism about Shinde's past claims of standing up against injustices faced by Shiv Sena workers under Thackeray's leadership. Compounding the intrigue, Rane pointed out that Shinde's party members are currently supporting a candidate from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) in local elections.

The timing of this political friction highlights the strained alliances within Maharashtra's complex political scene, marked by Shinde's previous revolt that led to the dissolution of the MVA government. This confrontation raises pressing questions about the authenticity of Shinde's political defection and its implications for future governance in the state.

