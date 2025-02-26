Tensions Rise Over Chinese Naval Drills Amid New Zealand Diplomatic Visit

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters convened with high-ranking Chinese officials on Wednesday amid recent tensions over Chinese naval operations. Both Australia and New Zealand criticized China for its lack of advance notice, calling for improved communication regarding military drills.

China remains New Zealand's primary export market, and Peters emphasized the importance of bolstering economic collaboration, despite diplomatic challenges. This meeting comes during a critical trip where Peters is also visiting Mongolia and South Korea.

Further complicating the diplomatic landscape, the Cook Islands' relationship with New Zealand was tested earlier this month due to a lack of transparency in agreements with China. The release of details after signing has raised questions about China's expanding influence in the region.

