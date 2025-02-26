Left Menu

Ukraine Secures Support Amid Minerals Deal Deliberations

Ukraine and Washington are finalizing a minerals deal aimed at obtaining security guarantees for Kyiv. Despite no direct security promises from the U.S., both countries are negotiating agreements to establish a Reconstruction Investment Fund. Ukrainian President Zelensky plans to visit Washington to further these discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:51 IST
Ukraine announced on Wednesday that Washington will support its efforts to secure necessary security guarantees as part of a finalized minerals deal. This agreement has been a topic of negotiation between the two nations for the past two weeks, although the U.S. has yet to offer direct security pledges.

Central to Kyiv's strategy is President Zelensky's attempt to attract American backing, leveraging U.S. President Trump's intent to conclude the war with Russia. Trump mentioned Zelensky's potential Friday visit to Washington to sign a substantial agreement.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the government would approve the language of the agreement by Wednesday, aiming for a formal signing soon. The deal, which outlines terms for a Reconstruction Investment Fund, requires both Ukrainian and American oversight of funds generated from Ukraine's natural resource monetization.

