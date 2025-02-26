Kejriwal's National Expansion Plans Take Priority Over Rajya Sabha Seat

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader, has quashed rumors of joining the Rajya Sabha from Punjab after the party confirmed Sanjeev Arora as their candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election.

The former Delhi Chief Minister, who lost his seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma, is assigned the task of expanding AAP's influence nationwide, a move reiterated by senior leader Somnath Bharti.

While media speculation suggests Kejriwal's possible shift to the upper house or Punjab's chief ministership, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa dismiss these claims, emphasizing Kejriwal's national role.

(With inputs from agencies.)