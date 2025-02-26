Left Menu

Kejriwal's National Expansion Plans Take Priority Over Rajya Sabha Seat

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, is focused on expanding the party across India, dismissing claims of his Rajya Sabha candidature from Punjab. Despite media speculation, party leaders emphasize his pan-India responsibilities. AAP's choice for Ludhiana West bypoll is Sanjeev Arora amidst differing political opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:53 IST
Kejriwal's National Expansion Plans Take Priority Over Rajya Sabha Seat
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader, has quashed rumors of joining the Rajya Sabha from Punjab after the party confirmed Sanjeev Arora as their candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election.

The former Delhi Chief Minister, who lost his seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma, is assigned the task of expanding AAP's influence nationwide, a move reiterated by senior leader Somnath Bharti.

While media speculation suggests Kejriwal's possible shift to the upper house or Punjab's chief ministership, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa dismiss these claims, emphasizing Kejriwal's national role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

