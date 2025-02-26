Kejriwal's National Expansion Plans Take Priority Over Rajya Sabha Seat
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, is focused on expanding the party across India, dismissing claims of his Rajya Sabha candidature from Punjab. Despite media speculation, party leaders emphasize his pan-India responsibilities. AAP's choice for Ludhiana West bypoll is Sanjeev Arora amidst differing political opinions.
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader, has quashed rumors of joining the Rajya Sabha from Punjab after the party confirmed Sanjeev Arora as their candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election.
The former Delhi Chief Minister, who lost his seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma, is assigned the task of expanding AAP's influence nationwide, a move reiterated by senior leader Somnath Bharti.
While media speculation suggests Kejriwal's possible shift to the upper house or Punjab's chief ministership, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa dismiss these claims, emphasizing Kejriwal's national role.
They have been saying this earlier also, let them say it: Punjab CM Mann over Congress' claim of AAP MLAs in its touch.
Meeting of Punjab AAP MLAs with party chief Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann starts in Delhi.