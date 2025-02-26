Left Menu

Political Storm in Bengal: Allegations Against Abhishek Banerjee

The political scene in West Bengal is heating up following a CBI charge sheet implicating Abhishek Banerjee in a cash-for-school jobs scandal. Despite repeated investigations by central agencies, Banerjee denies wrongdoing, claiming harassment and political vendetta. The CBI's narrative is contested, raising questions on the investigation's fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, political tensions have intensified after the CBI's latest charge sheet in the cash-for-school job case named Abhishek Banerjee, suggesting he demanded a Rs 15 crore bribe for illegal appointments.

The charge sheet has sparked controversy, as Banerjee's lawyer branded the allegations as misleading and uncorroborated. Despite appearing before investigation agencies multiple times, Banerjee maintains his innocence, denouncing the charge sheet as a politically motivated attack.

This case has rekindled discussions on the use of central agencies in political battles, as Banerjee vows to fight the charges and protect his integrity. The situation raises pressing questions about the impartiality and motives of the investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

