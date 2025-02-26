Political Storm in Bengal: Allegations Against Abhishek Banerjee

In West Bengal, political tensions have intensified after the CBI's latest charge sheet in the cash-for-school job case named Abhishek Banerjee, suggesting he demanded a Rs 15 crore bribe for illegal appointments.

The charge sheet has sparked controversy, as Banerjee's lawyer branded the allegations as misleading and uncorroborated. Despite appearing before investigation agencies multiple times, Banerjee maintains his innocence, denouncing the charge sheet as a politically motivated attack.

This case has rekindled discussions on the use of central agencies in political battles, as Banerjee vows to fight the charges and protect his integrity. The situation raises pressing questions about the impartiality and motives of the investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)