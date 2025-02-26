Trump's Controversial Vision: Gaza's AI-Generated Transformation

US President Donald Trump is once again at the center of controversy after sharing an AI-generated video on his social media platforms. The video imagines a war-devastated Gaza in 2025 transformed into a luxury riviera destination, featuring Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as vacationers.

The video quickly went viral, amassing millions of views, but was met with significant backlash. Critics argued that the content displayed a lack of sensitivity, especially considering the ongoing challenges and complexities of the Gaza region. Many Trump supporters expressed disappointment, claiming they never endorsed such visions when they voted for him.

Earlier this month, Trump also stirred controversy by suggesting the US would "take over" and redevelop Gaza, a plan met with rejection from key Arab allies. His vision for international inhabitants living in a rebuilt Gaza added to the uproar surrounding his announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)