Tharoor Dismisses Podcast 'Controversy', Reiterates Focus on Congress

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday dismissed any perceived controversy over his comments during a podcast, clarifying that the 45-minute discussion was centered on life rather than political disputes. Tharoor expressed his confusion over the alleged contentious angle posed by the podcast discourse.

"Anyone who listened to the podcast can see there was no controversy. My discussion was about life and happiness, not politics," Tharoor told journalists. He confirmed his attendance at an upcoming party meeting despite speculation about tensions within the Congress.

Amid reports of internal backlash over his favorable comments on Kerala's LDF government and Prime Minister Modi, Tharoor declined to comment further. Notably, he argued that without broadening its appeal, the Congress might remain in opposition in Kerala. Highlighting his position, Tharoor mentioned having "other options" if the party sidetracks him.

(With inputs from agencies.)