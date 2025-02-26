Left Menu

Tharoor Dismisses Podcast 'Controversy', Reiterates Focus on Congress

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor refutes alleged controversy from a podcast, emphasizing it was a general conversation on life, not politics. He downplays internal party speculations after his comments on Kerala's policies and Prime Minister Modi. Tharoor mentions alternative pursuits if Congress sidelines him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:59 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday dismissed any perceived controversy over his comments during a podcast, clarifying that the 45-minute discussion was centered on life rather than political disputes. Tharoor expressed his confusion over the alleged contentious angle posed by the podcast discourse.

"Anyone who listened to the podcast can see there was no controversy. My discussion was about life and happiness, not politics," Tharoor told journalists. He confirmed his attendance at an upcoming party meeting despite speculation about tensions within the Congress.

Amid reports of internal backlash over his favorable comments on Kerala's LDF government and Prime Minister Modi, Tharoor declined to comment further. Notably, he argued that without broadening its appeal, the Congress might remain in opposition in Kerala. Highlighting his position, Tharoor mentioned having "other options" if the party sidetracks him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

