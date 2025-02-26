Ukraine's Economic Framework Deal with the US: A Prelude to Security and Investment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that a key framework economic deal with the United States is now set in motion, an essential step as Ukraine navigates the ongoing warfare against Russia. Critical security guarantees crucial to Ukraine's defense, however, remain undecided.

The proposed framework, described as a precursor to a comprehensive agreement, awaits ratification from Ukraine's parliament, as highlighted by Zelenskyy. Notably, Zelenskyy anticipates strategic discussions with US President Donald Trump during his impending visit to Washington.

Amid Trump's revamped diplomatic strategies, including potential cessation of military aid, President Zelenskyy seeks clarity on future security assurances, possible arms purchases, and the usage of frozen Russian assets for Ukrainian defense and investment needs.

