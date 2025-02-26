Left Menu

Zelenskyy's High-Stakes White House Visit: Critical Minerals Deal in Focus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the White House to sign a critical minerals deal. The announcement was made by President Donald Trump during his Cabinet meeting. This visit underscores the growing geopolitical significance of Ukraine in resource management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:29 IST
Zelenskyy's High-Stakes White House Visit: Critical Minerals Deal in Focus
visit
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House this Friday to sign a critical minerals deal. The accord aims to enhance cooperation between the two nations in resource management and underscores Ukraine's growing geopolitical importance in the global minerals market.

Donald Trump announced this development at the outset of his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, emphasizing the strategic partnership potential between the U.S. and Ukraine.

The meeting is expected to draw considerable attention as it highlights the ongoing efforts to strengthen political and economic ties between the two countries, particularly in critical mineral resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025