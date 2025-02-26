Zelenskyy's High-Stakes White House Visit: Critical Minerals Deal in Focus

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House this Friday to sign a critical minerals deal. The accord aims to enhance cooperation between the two nations in resource management and underscores Ukraine's growing geopolitical importance in the global minerals market.

Donald Trump announced this development at the outset of his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, emphasizing the strategic partnership potential between the U.S. and Ukraine.

The meeting is expected to draw considerable attention as it highlights the ongoing efforts to strengthen political and economic ties between the two countries, particularly in critical mineral resources.

