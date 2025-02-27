Macron to Join European Leaders in London for Peace Talks
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to attend a meeting of European leaders in London hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The leaders, including those from Italy, Germany, and Poland, will discuss their response to Donald Trump's initiative for peace in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit London on Sunday following an invitation from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, confirmed the Elysee Palace.
According to an Elysee source, Macron will participate in a meeting with European leaders in the British capital. Earlier on Wednesday, Starmer announced he would convene leaders from Italy, Germany, Poland, and other allied nations to discuss a response to former U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for Ukraine.
The gathering aims to foster a cohesive strategy among European allies regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine, illustrating Europe's concerted diplomatic efforts to address global peace challenges.
