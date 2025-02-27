Exchange of Bodies and Prisoners in Gaza
An unnamed Israeli security official reported that Hamas returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross. Concurrently, a Red Cross convoy transported dozens of freed Palestinian prisoners from Israel's Ofer prison.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:30 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant development early Thursday, an Israeli security official, speaking anonymously, disclosed that Hamas has transferred the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza.
This exchange came as a Red Cross convoy simultaneously departed Israel's Ofer prison, transporting dozens of Palestinian prisoners who had been released.
The formal announcement of these developments is anticipated, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing tensions in the region.
